Ronsiek, Jensen lead No. 16 Creighton women past Omaha 93-71

OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, Lauren Jensen added 20 and No. 16 Creighton defeated Omaha 93-71 on Tuesday night, giving the Bluejays the Nebraska championship. Creighton, now sporting its best ranking ever, beat then No. 22 Nebraska 77-51, which beat the Mavericks 100-36 in the season opener.

Morgan Maly added 18 points for the Bluejays (5-0), who are off to their best start since the 1986-87 team went 8-0. Carly Bachelor had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Creighton shot 57%, going 12 of 29 from 3-point range, led by Ronsiek making 5 of 8.

Aaliyah Stanley had 15 points for the Mavericks (3-2) and Jaylen Townsend 13. Omaha shot 40%, going 7 of 17 from 3-point range and was outrebounded by 12.

Jensen scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting with two 3s and the Bluejays shot 53% to take a 41-30 lead at the half. Creighton made 11 of 15 shots in the third quarter, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, which matched Omaha’s total baskets in the quarter. However, the Mavericks kept it respectable by going 10 of 11 at the foul line.

Creighton now leads the series 17-16 with 16 straight wins.

