MISSOULA, Mont. — Ahmaad Rorie and Sayeed Pridgett each scored 17 points and Montana dominated NAIA-member College of Idaho for an 80-52 win on Monday night.

Montana started hot and built a 19-4 lead within the first eight minutes. The Grizzlies (5-2) led 48-22 at halftime on 20-of-30 shooting including 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Coyotes went to intermission shooting 22 percent (7 of 32) and never recovered from their slow start.

Bobby Moorehead scored 14 points and Timmy Falls scored 11 for Montana. The Grizzlies used their size advantage to outscore College of Idaho 34-18 inside.

Justin Saunders scored 10 points and Gibson Berryhill added nine for the College of Idaho.

It was the third meeting between the schools and the first in nearly 40 years. Montana won the last matchup 84-58 in Missoula during the 1981-82 season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.