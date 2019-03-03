PHILADELPHIA — Quinton Rose had a career-high 29 points as Temple topped Tulane 80-69 on Sunday for its fourth win in five games.

Shizz Alston Jr. added 22 points for the Owls. Alston Jr. also had nine assists for the Owls.

Damion Moore had 10 points for Temple (21-8, 11-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Nate Pierre-Louis added six rebounds.

Samir Sehic had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Green Wave (4-24, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 18 games. Caleb Daniels added 18 points and seven rebounds. He also had four assists but committed seven turnovers. Jordan Cornish had nine assists.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave for the season. Temple defeated Tulane 75-67 on Feb. 2. Temple plays Connecticut on the road on Thursday. Tulane plays South Florida at home on Wednesday.

