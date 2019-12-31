De’Vondre Perry had 11 points for Temple (9-3, 1-0 AAC). Nate Pierre-Louis added 3 points and 11 rebounds.
Dre Fuller Jr. had 14 points for the Knights (9-4, 0-1). Ceasar DeJesus added 12 points and six assists, and Collin Smith had 10 points.
Temple faces Tulsa on the road on Friday. Central Florida takes on Houston on the road on Friday.
