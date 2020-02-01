Tremont Robinson-White scored a season-high 21 points for the Pirates (9-13, 3-6). Tristen Newton added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayden Gardner had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Temple plays Memphis on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina faces Central Florida at home on Thursday.
