LARAMIE, Wyo. — Joe Rosga scored 22 points and made four consecutive free throws in the final nine seconds of overtime to help Denver defeat Wyoming 90-87 on Tuesday night.

After Wyoming’s Justin James made two free throws to tie it at 84 in the final minute of overtime, Donoven Carlisle put the Pioneers back ahead with an offensive putback with 21 seconds remaining. Rosga twice made a pair of free throws after missed 3-pointers by Wyoming, giving Denver a 90-84 lead. Wyoming’s Jake Hendricks made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Tory Stewart-Miller added 10 points for Denver (4-7) and his eight rebounds helped the Pioneers to a 44-23 rebounding advantage. Ade Murkey scored 17 points and Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 15.

Hendricks scored 27 points for Wyoming (3-7) and made seven of the Cowboys’ 11 3-pointers. James added 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. James played all 45 minutes and Hendricks 43.

Denver took its first lead at 27-25 midway through the first half and held it until James made two free throws with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 72 heading to overtime.

