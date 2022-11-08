Rosner scores 25, Western Illinois nips Illinois State 71-68

NORMAL, Ill. — Alec Rosner’s 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-68 in a season opener on Monday.
The Redbirds were led in scoring by Kendall Lewis, who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Malachi Poindexter added 14 points for Illinois State. Luke Kasubke also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Western Illinois plays Wednesday against Rockford at home, and Illinois State visits Eastern Illinois on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.