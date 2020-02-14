Ross finished with three treys and 21 points plus eight assists. Sedrick Altman had 14 points and nine rebounds and Kameron Edwards 14 points and eight boards for the Waves, who shot 50%.
Hartfield scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc, for the Toreros (9-18, 2-10). Finn Sullivan added 16 points.
___
