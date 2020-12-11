Taj Benning had 16 points for the Stags (0-5). Caleb Green added 10 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.
Jesus Cruz, the Stags’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 13.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.