Chris Helbig completed 14 of his first 15 passes for the Thunderbirds (2-8, 1-5), but was intercepted on the lone incompletion by Amandre Williams, who returned it to the SUU 13-yard line.

AD

Lane Sumner ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 35 yards. Rovig’s 2-yard TD catch of a pass by Kevin Kassiss was a career first and his two TD passes were career-first TD receptions for Jaden Smith and Derryk Snell. Smith’s covered 47 yards, while Snell’s was 10 yards.

AD

THE TAKEAWAY

Montana State: The win ends a brief two-game losing streak for MSU, which is still in good shape to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

Southern Utah: The loss follows an impressive 59-34 win over Idaho State.

UP NEXT

Montana State: travels to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Southern Utah: has a bye; hosts Northern Arizona the following week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD