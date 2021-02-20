Grand Canyon totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Mikey Dixon had 15 points for the Antelopes (13-4, 7-1), whose nine-game winning streak was broken. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.
The Lancers leveled the season series against the Antelopes with the win. Grand Canyon defeated California Baptist 71-61 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.