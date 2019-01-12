CHICAGO — Jordan Heading scored 26 points, Ty Rowell drained a wide-open 3-pointer in the final seconds and California Baptist edged Chicago State 77-75 on Saturday, the school’s first road victory in Division I.

Trailing 75-74 with the clock under 20 seconds, Milan Acquaah took the ball the length of the court and found Rowell unguarded in the left corner. Rowell dropped his fourth 3-pointer for the lead with 11.1 seconds remaining.

On the game’s final possession, Chicago State’s Rob Shaw broke from behind a screen to get the ball on the right wing, but his 3-pointer, launched with 2.8 seconds on the clock, hit off the back of the rim and a mob of players from both teams battled for the rebound as time expired.

California Baptist (10-7, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference) celebrated its first D-I road win with a snowball fight .

The Cougars (3-14, 0-2) have lost six in a row.

Acquaah finished with 16 points, Rowell 14.

Anthony Harris led Chicago State with 24 points, Christian Jacob added 20.

