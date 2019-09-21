Georgia State’s Brandon Wright knocked in a 20-yard field goal with no time left in regulation to knot the score 27-27 and force OT. The Panthers (2-2, 0-1) Dan Ellington connected with Sam Pinckney for a 13-yard score to open overtime.

Texas State answered when Gresch Jenson ran in from the 1 on a keeper.

Each team missed a field goal in the second overtime.

Jensen completed 16 of 24 passes for Texas State. Caleb Twyford rushed for 119 yards and Anthony Taylor added 54 rushing yards with touchdowns of 2 and 20 yards.

