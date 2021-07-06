Athletic director Gary Barta publicly apologized to Marble’s family for any hard feelings and said no disrespect was intended.
Marble led Iowa to 30 wins and an NCAA regional final in 1987 and to the Sweet 16 the next year. Many considered him the program’s best player ever. His No. 23 has not been retired.
The 10-person hall of fame class will be inducted Sept. 3, the night before the football team’s opener against Indiana. Iowa athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter and have been out of school at least 10 years are eligible for the hall.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25