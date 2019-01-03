MILWAUKEE — Darius Roy scored 24 points and Milwaukee roared back from 14-points down to beat Cleveland State for the fourth straight time, 83-76 on Thursday night.

The Panthers rebounded from a loss to Green Bay, 92-82 in the Horizon League opener Saturday.

Cleveland State took a 38-24 lead on Tyree Appleby’s jumper with 3:23 left in the first half, but Roy and Jamar Madge each scored to cut the deficit to 38-28 at the break. Appleby hit three 3s in the first four minutes of the second half to push the Vikings’ lead back to 14, 47-33. After Roy turned a 3-point play to cut the lead to six, Appleby hit another 3 and, after drawing a foul from Roy in the backcourt, knocked down three free throws to push the lead back into double digits.

Jake Wright, Roy and Bobby Arthur-Williams hit three straight 3s to pare the deficit to one, 53-52 with 11:20 to go. Roy tied the game with a free throw and put the Panthers up for good with a layup with 8:30 to go.

Wright contributed 16 points for Milwaukee (6-9, 1-1).

Appleby was 7 of 12 from deep and finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Cleveland State (5-11. 0-3 Horizon League).

