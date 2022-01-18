The Eagles have gone 1-2 against Patriot opponents. American has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Black Knights and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Josh Caldwell is shooting 47.3% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.
Stacy Beckton Jr. is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.
LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.