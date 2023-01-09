Rucker leads Army against Colgate

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) West Point, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -7.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Colgate Raiders after Jalen Rucker scored 35 points in Army’s 78-55 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Army is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders have gone 3-0 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Black Knights and Raiders square off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

