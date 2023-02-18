Rucker scores 16, Army beats Lafayette 53-43

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jalen Rucker’s 16 points helped Army defeat Lafayette 53-43 on Saturday night.
Justin Vander Baan finished with 13 points and two blocks for the Leopards (9-20, 7-9). Josh Rivera added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Lafayette. In addition, Leo O’Boyle had nine points.
Army took the lead with 14:24 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Rucker led his team in scoring with six points in the first half to help put them ahead 27-15 at the break.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Army hosts Boston University while Lafayette hosts Colgate.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.