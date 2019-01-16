MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Lucky Rudd and Tynice Martin combined for 42 points, 16 in the fourth quarter when they made 12 of 14 free throws, and West Virginia pulled away for a 73-64 win over No. 18 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Rudd had 22 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter when she had her three steals. Martin had 20 points, nine in the fourth quarter when she was 5 of 6 from the line, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Naomi Davenport added 15 points for the Mountaineers (12-4, 3-2 Big 12), who have won three straight.

Iowa State (13-4, 3-2) led 48-46 entering the fourth quarter when Martin and Rudd promptly made two free throws, which capped a 7-0 run. The Cyclones tied it but a 3-point play by Kari Niblack put West Virginia up for good.

While West Virginia was going 6 of 12 from the field and 15 of 17 from the line in the fourth quarter, Iowa State went 4 of 14, missing all five of its shots from distance, and was 8 of 8 from the line with five turnovers.

Bridget Carleton had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Iowa State.

