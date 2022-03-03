Trevante Anderson had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (8-21, 5-14). He also had eight turnovers. Philip Pepple Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds. Mikey Dixon had 10 points.
The Vikings evened the season series against the Vandals. Idaho defeated Portland State 84-79 on Jan. 24.
