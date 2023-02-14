Rupert's 14 help Southern Illinois top Valparaiso 66-62

Rupert finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Salukis (20-8, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Dalton Banks shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points.