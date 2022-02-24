Alex Morales had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks (19-4, 13-2). Will Martinez added 21 points and Raekwon Rogers had 11 points.
Morales made a reverse layup with 11.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
The Knights leveled the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64 on Jan. 17.
