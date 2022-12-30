Rush scores 21, Youngstown State tops Cleveland State 85-71

Rush also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 16 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Dwayne Cohill shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.