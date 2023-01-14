Rush's 30 lead Youngstown State over Oakland 85-69

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Brandon Rush scored 30 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 85-69 on Saturday.
The Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-3) were led by Jalen Moore, who posted 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Rocket Watts added 13 points for Oakland. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Grizzlies.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Youngstown State visits Green Bay and Oakland visits IUPUI.
