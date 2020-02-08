Rhode Island had its best defensive day of the season, holding the Colonials’ to 29% shooting.

Shawn Walker Jr. scored 14 points for the Colonials (10-14, 4-7), Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 and Chase Paar 10 with eight rebounds.

Rhode Island matches up against Dayton on the road on Tuesday. George Washington takes on George Mason on the road next Saturday.

