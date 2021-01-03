Makhel Mitchell had 15 points for Rhode Island (5-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). D.J. Johnson added 11 points.
Taylor Funk scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-7, 0-2). Cameron Brown added 21 points. Jordan Hall had eight rebounds and eight assists.
