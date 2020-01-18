Following Russell’s free throws, the Explorers did not get off a potential tying shot.

Rhode Island (12-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four straight and five straight against La Salle.

Deas scored 19 points for the Explorers (10-7, 1-4) and Scott Spencer added 14. Croswell had nine rebounds.

Rhode Island only shot 41% but scored 26 points off of 22 La Salle turnovers and went 22 of 32 from the foul line where the Explorers were 5 of 11.

