Marquis Eaton scored a career-high 28 points for the Red Wolves (15-15, 7-12), who have lost eight games in a row. Canberk Kus added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Fields had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Ragin’ Cajuns leveled the season series against the Red Wolves with the win. Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 79-67 on Dec. 18.
Louisiana-Lafayette plays at Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday. Arkansas State finishes out the regular season at Georgia Southern on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.