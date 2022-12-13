Russell leads Southeast Missouri State against Arkansas State after 25-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5)
The Redhawks are 2-3 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 56.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Red Wolves. Malcolm Farrington is averaging 11.6 points for Arkansas State.
Russell is averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.2 points for Southeast Missouri State.
