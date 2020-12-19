Keyshawn Feazell had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (4-3). Collin Warren added 14 points. Zach Scott had eight rebounds.
Dru Kuxhausen, who led the Cowboys in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had a season-low three points on 1-of-5 shooting.
Louisiana-Lafayette faces Texas State at home next Friday. McNeese State takes on Champion Christian College at home next Tuesday.
