Rhode Island made 25 of 29 free throws in the second half, 34 of 40 for the game, outscoring the Dons by 24 at the foul line.
Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Rhode Island (2-2) and Ishmael Leggett and Jalen Carey added 11 each.
Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points for the Dons (2-2). Dzmitry Ryuny added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Khalil Shabazz had 15 points.
