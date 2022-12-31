Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-4, 1-0 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 0-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -2.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Phillip Russell and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host Ray’Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The Redhawks are 2-2 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.7% from downtown, led by Tevin Gowins shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Taylor is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cougars. Minor is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

