Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-4, 1-0 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 0-1 OVC)
The Cougars have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 3.1.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
Taylor is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cougars. Minor is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
