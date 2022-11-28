Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3)
The Redhawks are 2-1 in road games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.1% from downtown. Tevin Gowins paces the Redhawks shooting 80% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.
Phillip Russell is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.4 points for Southeast Missouri State.
