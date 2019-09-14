INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett Russell booted a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to give NAIA’s Taylor the margin needed for its first win over Butler in nine tries, getting past the Bulldogs 17-14 on Saturday.

Zac Saltzgaber threw for one touchdown and Spencer Crisp ran for another as Taylor was ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter. Butler answered when Kavon Samuels smashed in from the 1 with 39 seconds remaining in the first half. Russell kicked his field goal with 1:55 left in the third. Nick Orlando bulled in from the 1 to leave Butler trailing by three with 7:53 remaining.

The Butler defense forced a punt but the offense could not mount a final charge and Taylor held the ball for the final 4:20 to secure the win.

Drew LeFever rushed for 109 yards and Saltzgaber added 93 yards on the ground for Taylor (1-1).

Sam Brown threw for 191 yards for Butler (1-2).

