I know this firsthand because I was one of those people.

“It’s a coach-killer job,” I said when he and I sat down at an NCAA tournament first-round site in Des Moines before Stony Brook played Kentucky in the first NCAA tournament game in Seawolves history. “Why run away from happiness?”

Pikiell didn’t disagree, but it was apparent his mind was made up.

AD

“I heard that from a lot of people,” he said with a laugh on Thursday morning. “I got what everyone was telling me. But I wanted the challenge. Plus, there was a part of me that felt like the job was done at Stony Brook, that we had kind of reached the pinnacle of where we could go.”

AD

Ten days into 2020, Pikiell would be the first to tell you the challenge at Rutgers hasn’t yet been met, but the Scarlet Knights are a long way down the road from where they were when he took over in March 2016.

Then, they were coming off a seven-win season and their 25th straight year without an NCAA bid or even an over-.500 conference record. They were in their fourth conference since 1991, which was the last year they had last gone to the NCAAs. In two Big Ten seasons under Jordan, they had gone 3-33 in conference play.

AD

Now, going into Saturday’s game at Illinois, Rutgers is 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten — its best start to a season since 1975-76 and its best conference start since 1994-95. Tuesday, it beat 20th-ranked Penn State, 72-61, in front of a raucous sellout crowd in the ancient Rutgers Athletic Center.

AD

“Our fans are all smiling right now,” Pikiell said. “I’m sitting here watching Illinois on tape and I’m not smiling.”

That’s Pikiell’s emphasis right now: Let’s not get carried away. That said, he understands why Rutgers people, after years of turmoil in the athletic department and nonstop losing in football and basketball are delirious over the notion that they might — might — end their 29-year NCAA tournament drought nine weeks from Sunday.

AD

“I tell people we still have 16 games to play in the toughest league in the country,” said Pikiell, 52. “That’s a long way to go. But we’ve got kids who believe in what they’re doing. I have a lot of experience with this sort of thing, so I think I know what has to be done.”

AD

Pikiell’s experience with turnaround programs goes back to his playing days, when he was part of Jim Calhoun’s first recruiting class at Connecticut. When Calhoun arrived, a lot of U-Conn. people believed the school was overmatched in the Big East, which sent three teams to the Final Four a year earlier, in 1985.

In Calhoun’s second season, the Huskies won the NIT. Two years after that they were 31-6, won the Big East title and lost to Duke in the Elite Eight on a buzzer-beating jumper in overtime by Christian Laettner.

AD

“When we won the NIT in 1988, that was legendary in Connecticut,” Pikiell said. “That’s how far down the program had been. Then, it all clicked in two years later and you know the rest.”

Pikiell worked for Calhoun after graduation and then went on the assistant coach’s odyssey until Stony Brook, which had been in Division I for just six years, hired him in 2005.

AD

“It was a lot like U-Conn. had been,” Pikiell said. “They’d never had a winning season in D-I. I remember the first time we won two in a row, the campus went crazy. That’s how far down we were. Then, in my last year, we won 18 in a row and then lost to Vermont — which, as always, was very good. The next day I walked the campus and people were asking me, ‘What’s wrong, Coach? Can you fix it?’ ”

AD

They fixed it in time to win the America East Conference tournament, clinching that first NCAA bid. The star was Jameel Warney, a 6-foot-8 inch unstoppable force whom Pikiell had recruited out of New Brunswick, N.J. — right under then nose of Rutgers.

Then, after that 26-7 season, came the offer to take the coach-killer job.

Rutgers had been a solid program years earlier, peaking in 1976 when Tom Young took a team led by Phil Sellers and Eddie Jordan to the Final Four. Young reached four NCAA tournaments before leaving for Old Dominion in 1985. Since then, in addition to the four conferences, there have been seven coaches. The last one to have any real success was Bob Wenzel, an alumnus who took the Scarlet Knights to the NCAAs in 1989 and 1991 before the football-motivated move from the Atlantic-10 to the Big East and eventually his firing in 1995.

AD

AD

It got worse with the move to the American Athletic for one year and then the Big Ten, where Pikiell went 13-43 in conference play his first three seasons. But there was a glimmer last season, when Rutgers went 7-13 against the Big Ten and was far more competitive.

“I just tried to do the same things I’d learned from Coach Calhoun and had applied at Stony Brook,” he said. “Build with kids coming out of high school. Find kids who may have been overlooked a little because they might be a little overweight or underweight or look a step slow. Work with those kids, watch them get better.”

Rutgers best player is Ron Harper Jr., a New Jersey kid who liked the idea of staying close to home. The 6-6 sophomore is the team’s leading scorer at 12.4 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 6.3. He’s one of four sophomores in the starting lineup. Only two seniors are among the 10 players who get serious minutes.

AD

AD

“My first couple years at Stony Brook, I only played six guys, because that’s all I really had,” Pikiell said. “Then, a couple guys got hurt and I’ve got guys starting who had never checked into a game. I learned. Now, I try to play nine-10 guys regardless.”

Rutgers’s depth is being tested right now because Geo Baker, the 6-4 junior who Pikiell says might be his most important player, has missed three games with a thumb injury and probably won’t be back for a couple more weeks. So far, the Scarlet Knights have managed without him. But, as Pikiell points out, the next nine weeks won’t be easy.

“I do love the challenge,” he said. “That’s why I came here.”

AD

It hasn’t been easy, but Pikiell has already proven a lot of people wrong. At least I’m not alone.

For more by John Feinstein, visit washingtonpost.com/feinstein.