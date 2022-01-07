Harasymiak coached at Maine from 2011-18, spending the final three seasons as the head coach. He guided the Black Bears to a 20-15 overall record and a 15-9 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. n 2018, he led the Black Bears to a 10-4 overall record. Maine advanced to its first Football Championship Subdivision national semifinal appearance in school history. He was named interim head coach in November 2015 and assumed head coaching duties the following season.