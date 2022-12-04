Rutgers honors Stringer, loses to No. 4 Ohio State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles had 21 points and eight rebounds for No. 7 Notre Dame, and UConn star Azzi Fudd was injured in a collision with a teammate as the Fighting Irish handed the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60 on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fudd, who came in averaging 24.0 points per game, exited in the final minute of the first quarter following a collision with teammate Aaliyah Edwards. She returned midway through the second period to play four minutes, but sat the rest of the day, going scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes.

Maddy Westbeld added a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (7-1), which bounced back from a 74-72 loss to No. 20 Maryland three days earlier.

Lou Lopez Senechal led UConn (6-1) with 21 points. Edwards added 14.

No. 2 STANFORD 84, No. 23 GONZAGA 63

STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Brink had 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooke Demetre made five 3s and scored 17 points, leading Stanford past Gonzaga.

The Cardinal (10-1) have now won five straight games after falling to top-ranked South Carolina in overtime on Nov. 20.

Hannah Jump hit four 3s and scored 14 points and Haley Jones had 12 points for Stanford.

Short-handed Gonzaga (7-2), limited to seven players because of illness and injuries, had won three in a row.

No. 4 OHIO STATE 82, RUTGERS 70

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points and Taylor Mikesell added 30 to help Ohio State beat Rutgers, a day that the Scarlet Knights honored former coach C. Vivian Stringer.

The school dedicated the court to Stringer, who retired after last season.

Buoyed by the return of their Hall of Fame coach, Rutgers played its best game of the season against a ranked opponent. Ohio State (8-0) jumped out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter, but the Scarlet Knights (4-6) wouldn’t go away.

They were down 18 near the end of the half before Kaylene Smikle hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to get within 43-28. Rutgers continued that momentum in the second half and made it 53-45 with 3:25 left in the third quarter.

Mikulasikova and Mikesell then scored the next six points for Ohio State to restore the double-digit advantage, and Rutgers couldn’t recover.

Smikle led Rutgers with 21 points.

No. 5 INDIANA 65, ILLINOIS 61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and Indiana got past Illinois in their Big Ten opener.

Indiana (9-0) had not trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the closing minutes with Illinois (3-7).

Makira Cook scored 33 points to lead the Illini.

The Hoosiers were coming off an 87-63 win over No. 6 North Carolina.

No. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 59, TENNESSEE 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points and Virginia Tech held off Tennessee in a Jimmy V Women’s Classic matchup.

Jordan Horston led Tennesssee (4-5) with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a pair of late shots that would’ve tied it.

Trailing 58-56 with 3 seconds left, Horston was off on a jumper. Down three with 1.1 seconds remaining, her 3-point try from the top of the key bounced off.

Cayla King scored 11 points and Georgia Amoore and D’asia Gregg each had 10 for the Hokies (8-0).

Tennessee played without leading scorer and rebounder Rickea Jackson, who was absent because of a coach’s decision.

No. 10 IOWA 102, WISCONSIN 71

MADISON, Wis. — Caitlin Clark scored 22 points, Monika Cziano added 18 and Iowa beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Iowa (6-3) stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers (3-7) for the 26th straight time.

ST. JOHN’S 66, No. 13 CREIGHTON 62

NEW YORK — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John’s remained unbeaten by handing Creighton its first loss.

The Red Storm had a 47-32 lead in the middle of the third quarter before the Bluejays got it down to a one-possession deficit in the final 90 seconds.

After Emma Ronsiek’s basket pulled Creighton within 61-59 with 1:27 to play, the Bluejays had a possession to tie or take the lead but couldn’t score.

Kadaj Bailey and Unique Drake had 13 points apiece for St. John’s (8-0, 2-0 Big East Conference).

Lauren Jensen scored 21 points for the Bluejays (7-1, 2-1) but couldn’t get the tying jumper to fall with 13 seconds to go.

No. 14 ARIZONA 77, NEW MEXICO 60

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jade Loville made 10 of 13 shots, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and scored 27 points to lead Arizona to a win over New Mexico.

Shaina Pellington added 19 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who had their lowest output of the year and won by less than 20 for only the second time this season.

Paula Reus scored 14 points for the Lobos (4-4).

No. 17 MICHIGAN 77, NORTHWESTERN 66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia scored 18 points each and Michigan shut down Northwestern with an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Leigha Brown added 10 points and 11 assists for Michigan (9-0), which won its Big Ten opener.

Jillian Brown had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Northwestern (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten). Caileigh Walsh had 12 points and four blocks, and Sydney Wood scored 10 points.

NEBRASKA 90, No. 20 MARYLAND 67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, Nebraska dominated the second half and the Cornhuskers surprised Maryland in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Allison Weidner had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Nebraska (6-3). Isabelle Bourne had 18 points and Alexis Markowski added 14. Shelley had six 3-pointers, five assists and three steals.

Two free throws from Diamond Miller drew Maryland (7-3) to within 77-67 points with 4:03 remaining, but the Terrapins would not score again while Nebraska scored 13.

No. 21 BAYLOR 79, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 35

WACO, Texas — Freshman guard Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and Baylor romped to a victory over Houston Christian.

Fontleroy sank 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lady Bears (6-2) and notched her first double-double. Jaden Owens added 14 points and six assists. Kendra Gillispie scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Marilyn Nzoiwu was the lone bright spot for the Huskies (3-4). She finished with 13 points and five rebounds, sinking 6 of 9 shots from the floor. Her teammates made 8 of 40 shots, including 2 of 15 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Bears played a fifth straight game without injured leading scorer Aijha Blackwell.

No. 22 TEXAS 92, SOUTHERN 43

AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and Texas routed Southern.

Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns (4-4). Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Sirviva Legions led the Jaguars (2-5) with 13 points off the bench.

The Longhorns rolled to a 29-10 lead through the first quarter after making 10 of 14 shots. They scored 11 points off seven Southern turnovers. Texas went on to lead 46-16 at halftime.

SETON HALL 82, No. 24 MARQUETTE 78

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Lauren Park-Lane scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Sidney Cooks added 23 and Seton Hall knocked off Marquette.

Kae Satterfield added 12 points for Seton Hall (6-4, 2-0 Big East Conference), which has won four straight. The Pirates last beat a ranked team, No. 24 DePaul, in January 2019.

Chloe Marotta scored 30 points and had 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-2, 1-1). Jordan King added 14 points and Liz Karlen had 12 points and nine rebounds.

No. 25 VILLANOVA 79, PROVIDENCE 54

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Maddy Seigrist scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Villanova past Providence.

Seigrist was 12-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Wildcats (7-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) made 12 of 28 behind the arc and shot 52% overall (33 of 63). Lucy Olsen added 14 points and Bella Runyan 10.

Janai Crooms led the Friars (6-4, 0-2) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

