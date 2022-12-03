Rutgers hosts No. 10 Indiana following Jackson-Davis' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -3; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Indiana faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in Indiana’s 77-65 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-0 in home games. Rutgers scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 1-0 on the road. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Jackson-Davis averaging 8.3.

The Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% for Rutgers.

Miller Kopp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

