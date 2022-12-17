Rutgers hosts Wake Forest following Carr's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -11; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Carr scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 67-66 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 1-1 in road games. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Tyree Appleby paces the Demon Deacons shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Rutgers.

Appleby is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons.

