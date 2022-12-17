Rutgers hosts Wake Forest following Carr's 20-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.
The Demon Deacons are 1-1 in road games. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Tyree Appleby paces the Demon Deacons shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Rutgers.
Appleby is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.