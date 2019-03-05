Penn State (12-17, 5-13) vs. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers goes for the season sweep over Penn State after winning the previous matchup in University Park. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Scarlet Knights shot 35 percent from the field and went 7 for 16 from 3-point territory en route to a four-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Rutgers’ Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 31 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Scarlet Knights points over the last five games.

LOVE FOR LAMAR: Lamar Stevens has connected on 22.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Nittany Lions. Rutgers has an assist on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three matchups while Penn State has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Penn State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big Ten teams.

