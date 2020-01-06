Aurich has been on Princeton’s coaching staff for eight seasons, including six with Gleeson.

Aurich spent this past season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He also coached running backs, tight ends and special teams in his tenure with the Ivy League school.

“New Jersey is home for me and I’m excited to return to Rutgers, a place that has so many special memories for me,” said Aurich, a Minnesota native. “The chance to work with coach Schiano and coach Gleeson again is very exciting.”

