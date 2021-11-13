STAT PACK Rutgers: Pacheco carried 21 times for 79 yards and passed Bryant Mitchell (2,286 yards) for eighth on the school’s career list. Pacheco has 2,249. ... Vedral was 9 of 17 with 97 yards and scored the final TD on a 9-yard run. ... Coach Greg Schiano earned win No. 76, moving him within two of tying Frank Burns’ school record. ... The Scarlet Knights are 6-3 on the road over the past two seasons.