Paul Mulcahy, who entered with four 3-pointers on the season, made a career-high four 3’s on four attempts and finished with 14 points for Rutgers. Caleb McConnell added 13 points, and Rutgers had a season-high 21 assists on 27 field goals.
Harper was 6 of 8 from the field, 2 of 3 from distance and 5 of 7 at the line. He moved past Tom Savage, Jamal Phillips and Doug Patton for 23rd on the program’s career scoring list.
LeChaun DuHart scored a career-high 22 points and Ata Turgut added a career-high 15 for Maine (3-8). The Black Bears went to the line eight times compared to 23 attempts for Rutgers.
Rutgers canceled a game against Rider and postponed a contest with Central Connecticut State. The Scarlet Knights are scheduled to play CCSU on Saturday before Big Ten Conference play resumes against Michigan on Tuesday.
