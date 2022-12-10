Rutgers puts home win streak on the line against Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 52.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.4 points for Rutgers.
Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Samuel is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall.
