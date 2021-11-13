Merrimack (2-1) was stuck on 29 points from the 13:18 mark until Mikey Watkins scored with 4:51 to go. By that time Rutgers was ahead 40-31. Wakins led the Warriors with 12 points.
Rutgers made only five field goals and committed 10 turnovers in the first half. The second half was more than just a turnaround, as Rutgers outscored the Warriors 32-12.
Only five players scored for Rutgers — six for Merrimack — but the Scarlet Knights had a 17-3 advantage in bench scoring. Rutgers shot 31% from the field and Merrimack hit on just 23%.
