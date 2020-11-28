The Scarlet Knights narrowed their 10-point halftime deficit to 23-20 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Langan to Kay’Ron Adams with 12:29 left in the third quarter.

Purdue (2-3) answered with an 18-yard TD pass from Jack Plummer to David Bell for a 10-point advantage, but then the momentum shifted heavily in Rutgers’ favor when Aron Cruickshank responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD.

The Scarlet Knights took a 34-30 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Aaron Young with 3:42 left in the third quarter. Rutgers boosted the advantage to 37-30 on a 28-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio.

Purdue took a 7-0 lead on an impressive opening drive, capped by a 1-yard TD pass from Plummer to Payne Durham.

Rutgers took a 13-7 edge as Sitkowski twice connected with Shameen Jones on a pair of 14-yard TD passes.

The second quarter was all Purdue with 16 unanswered points. After the Boilermakers failed on a fourth-and-2 pass play from the Rutgers 3, Purdue picked up a safety when defensive lineman Branson Deen tackled Sitkowski in the end zone.

The Boilermakers added touchdowns on 1-yard runs by Zander Horvath and Plummer to take a 23-13 halftime lead.

Horvath led Purdue with 101 yards on 19 attempts.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights got a huge second-half lift from backup quarterback Johnny Langan, who was able to put the Boilermakers defense off balance with some big runs and a big TD pass.

Purdue: The Boilermakers faded in the second half as their offense sputtered and had trouble keeping up the Scarlet Knights. A big special teams error didn’t help as the Purdue allowed its first kickoff return for a TD since 2013.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will host Penn State Saturday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will host Nebraska Saturday.

