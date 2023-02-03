Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans play in New York City, New York

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Michigan State Spartans at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The Scarlet Knights have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Rutgers is the top team in the Big Ten with 12.9 fast break points.

The Spartans are 8-3 in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 13.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Tyson Walker is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article