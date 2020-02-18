SUPER SENIORS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Eli Brooks have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Simpson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

BLOCK PARTY: Rutgers is 10-0 when it blocks at least six opposing shots and 8-8 when it falls shy of that mark. Michigan is 12-0 when blocking six or more shots and 4-9 this year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Rutgers has won its last 17 home games, scoring an average of 73.1 points while giving up 57.5.

STOUT WOLVERINES: Rutgers has held opposing teams to 37.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

