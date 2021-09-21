Melton has recorded two interceptions — including one he returned for a 46-yard touchdown against Temple — and a blocked punt in three games this season. Long has seen time on special teams in all three games this season and played in two games last season.
The Scarlet Knights open Big Ten play Saturday when they take on No. 19 Michigan in Ann Arbor.
University police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday. The three students hit by the paintballs suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.
A subsequent investigation led to the arrests early Tuesday of the 19-year-old players, who were released on their own recognizance. They are due to make their initial court appearances on Nov. 4.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25