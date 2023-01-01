Rutgers takes on No. 1 Purdue following Omoruyi's 20-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
The Scarlet Knights are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 21.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.
Omoruyi is averaging 15 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 10-0, averaging 78.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.
Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.